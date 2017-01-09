Video: Thieves get away with suv in Gentilly

After the gate is open, two people get inside a parked 2007 Lincoln Navigator and leave. (Source: New Orleans Police Dept.)

Surveillance video shows how a home's fence fails to deter two people from stealing a SUV in Gentilly.

Investigators say the video shows two people taking time to open the fence's gate in the 2500 blk Verbena Street on January 7. After the gate is open, they get inside a parked 2007 Lincoln Navigator and leave.

The victim admits the key was in the SUV's ignition. He says it had been stuck in the ignition for some time.

If you can help investigators with the case, contact Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or crimestoppersgno.org. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

