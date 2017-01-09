UPDATE: Deputies find truck of Metairie man killed in Hahnville

Investigators with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office have found the truck of a Metairie man who was found shot to death in Hahnville Monday morning.

Officials say around 9:45 a.m., they received a call about a body found on the side of the road near Highway 3160. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Ryan Joseph Dubuc of Metairie. Investigators believe Dubuc was on his way to his job in St. Charles Parish when the shooting happened.

Dubuc's truck was reported missing from the scene but was found Monday night in a sugar cane field in the Belle Pointe Subdivision in Laplace.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Detective Thomas Plaisance with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.

