State Board of Regents recommends cuts to TOPS

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.more>>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.more>>
The Mandeville Police Department fired Officer Becky White after an internal affairs investigation concerning an off-duty incident in Ponchatoula on March 27.more>>
The Mandeville Police Department fired Officer Becky White after an internal affairs investigation concerning an off-duty incident in Ponchatoula on March 27.more>>
Ronald Gasser is accused of shooting McKnight in a December road rage incident.more>>
Ronald Gasser is accused of shooting McKnight in a December road rage incident.more>>
A group of single mothers said they lost everything tonight as a fire destroyed their apartment in Gert Town. New Orleans fire officials said the fire started around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Palm and Cambronne streets.more>>
A group of single mothers said they lost everything tonight as a fire destroyed their apartment in Gert Town. New Orleans fire officials said the fire started around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Palm and Cambronne streets.more>>
Mostly sunny skies are in store and no rain is expected.more>>
Mostly sunny skies are in store and no rain is expected.more>>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.more>>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.more>>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.more>>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.more>>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.more>>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.more>>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.more>>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.more>>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.more>>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.more>>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.more>>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.more>>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.more>>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.more>>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.more>>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.more>>
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.more>>
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.more>>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.more>>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.more>>