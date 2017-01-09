Davis leads Pelicans to slump-busting victory over Knicks

The Pelicans turned around their three-game losing streak with a 110-96 victory over the New York Knicks to improve to 15-24 and 1-1 on their current road trip east.

Anthony Davis led the Pels with 40 points on 14/22 field goal shooting in just 29 minutes. He also led the team with 18 rebounds but got double-digit scoring contributions from Tyreke Evans, Terrence Jones and Buddy Hield.

The 5-game road trip continues Thursday at Brooklyn (8-28). Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

