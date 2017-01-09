Man found shot to death in New Orleans East

The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday in New Orleans East.

Just after 7 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to calls of shots fired at the intersection of Reynes and Warfield streets. Officers discovered a man suffering from several gunshot wounds in the 6600 block of Warfield Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 37-year-old Wilbert Thomas

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Division detective Debra Nomand at 504-658-5300.

Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

