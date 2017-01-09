Police hope surveillance image will help solve burglary incident

New Orleans police have requested the public's help in finding a man shown on surveillance video in a January 8, 2017 shoplifting incident at the Dollar General at 230 North Broad Street. The NOPD says it is seeking assistance in identifying and locating this individual.



The pictured individual is known to frequent the store, and is wanted in additional shoplifting incidents and is a suspect in a separate simple burglary incident.



Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010.



Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

