One man killed, another wounded in double-shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in a Monday night double-shooting, according to initial police reports.

Just after 10 p.m. NOPD officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block of New York Street.

When they arrived, they found two men sitting inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital where one of the men later died from his injuries.

The Orleans Parish coroner will identify the victim and release an official cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Homicide Division detective Bruce Brueggeman at 504-658-5300.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.