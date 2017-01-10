Happening Today: Notorious gang members set to go on trial - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Happening Today: Notorious gang members set to go on trial

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Associated Press) (Source: Associated Press)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the racketeering trial of 10 people accused of being members of a notorious New Orleans street gang.

The alleged gang members are accused of murder and drug offenses and will likely be on trial for about a month as federal prosecutors lay out the case against them.

Each defendant is tied to at least one homicide that occurred between 2010 to 2011, prosecutors say.

One of those homicides is the shooting death of local rapper Magnolia Shorty, whose real name is Renetta Lowe. She was killed in December 2010.

Prosecutors say the defendants were also involved in drug trafficking. They are accused of shipping heroin and crack cocaine to New Orleans from Houston on buses.

The jury was seated Monday.

Opening statements are expected to begin just after 9 a.m.

