Three people robbed at gunpoint in City Park

Three people were robbed at gunpoint Monday night in City Park.

The incident occurred just after midnight on what New Orleans police are calling the first block of Dreyfous Drive.

A 19-year-old man and two 19-year-old women were approached by two armed men.

The men demanded cellphones. Two of the victims gave up their phones.

One of the men then grabbed a purse and both fled the scene with the purse and cell phones.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.