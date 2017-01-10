Three people robbed at gunpoint in City Park - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Three people robbed at gunpoint in City Park

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Google Maps)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Three people were robbed at gunpoint Monday night in City Park.

The incident occurred just after midnight on what New Orleans police are calling the first block of Dreyfous Drive.

A 19-year-old man and two 19-year-old women were approached by two armed men.

The men demanded cellphones. Two of the victims gave up their phones.

One of the men then grabbed a purse and both fled the scene with the purse and cell phones.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

