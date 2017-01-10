Drew Brees and family take in Monday Night Raw

For the second time in four years, Wrestlemania will return to New Orleans.

But last night’s Monday Night Raw had a local VIP family in attendance.

Drew Brees and family joined other wrestling fans at the Smoothie King Center.

A video shows Brees sitting up close to catch the action with his wife, Brittany, and their three sons.

The Brees family attended 'raw' the last time the show was in town.

Wrestlemania will be back in the Superdome in April of 2018.

