Drew Brees and family take in Monday Night Raw - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Drew Brees and family take in Monday Night Raw

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

For the second time in four years, Wrestlemania will return to New Orleans.

But last night’s Monday Night Raw had a local VIP family in attendance.

Drew Brees and family joined other wrestling fans at the Smoothie King Center.

A video shows Brees sitting up close to catch the action with his wife, Brittany, and their three sons.

The Brees family attended 'raw' the last time the show was in town.

Wrestlemania will be back in the Superdome in April of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • US drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

    US drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

    The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.

    more>>

    The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.

    more>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    more>>

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    more>>

  • Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

    more>>

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly