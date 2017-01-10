Cowboys expect to get CB Morris Claiborne back for divisional ro - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Cowboys expect to get CB Morris Claiborne back for divisional round

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Source: John McCusker, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune Source: John McCusker, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune
DALLAS, TX (WVUE) -

The Cowboys will be bolstered in their playoff opener against the Packers by the return of cornerback Morris Claiborne from a groin injury that has kept him sidelined since he left Dallas' week eight contest.

Team owner Jerry Jones told an area radio station Tuesday that the former LSU defensive back will play as the NFC's top overall seed hosts Aaron Rodgers, who threw for four touchdowns in Green Bay's Wild Card win over the Giants.

Claiborne is in his fifth season and tallied 26 tackles, five passes defended and one interception in his eight games played in 2016.

FOX 8 will broadcast both NFC Divisional Round games this weekend, starting with the Falcons hosting the Seahawks Saturday at 3:35 PM, central time. The Cowboys and Packers kick off at 3:40 PM on Sunday. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Lions Roar Past NW St.

    Lions Roar Past NW St.

    Mac Sceroler struck out a career-high 12 batters to shut down the Northwestern State bats and Taylor Schwaner smacked a pair of two-run home runs to power the Lion offense as Southeastern Louisiana shut out the Demons, 7-0, Thursday in the series opener at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Southeastern (21-12, 9-7 Southland) and the Demons (10-22, 3-10 Southland) will continue the series Friday at 6 p.m. Schwaner has homered in three consecutive games for the second time this sea...

    more>>

    Mac Sceroler struck out a career-high 12 batters to shut down the Northwestern State bats and Taylor Schwaner smacked a pair of two-run home runs to power the Lion offense as Southeastern Louisiana shut out the Demons, 7-0, Thursday in the series opener at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Southeastern (21-12, 9-7 Southland) and the Demons (10-22, 3-10 Southland) will continue the series Friday at 6 p.m. Schwaner has homered in three consecutive games for the second time this sea...

    more>>

  • Colonels Turn Back UIC 4-1

    Senior Cole Stapler twirled a gem Friday night, going the distance as the Nicholls State earned a 4-1 series-opening win over the University of the Incarnate Word. "[Stapler] just beats teams up with what he’s got and it’s what he does best,” said Nicholls head baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux. “I think it’s more his presence than anything because players really feed off of that. His body language was amazing tonight. He just acts like a true senior a...

    more>>

    Senior Cole Stapler twirled a gem Friday night, going the distance as the Nicholls State earned a 4-1 series-opening win over the University of the Incarnate Word. "[Stapler] just beats teams up with what he’s got and it’s what he does best,” said Nicholls head baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux. “I think it’s more his presence than anything because players really feed off of that. His body language was amazing tonight. He just acts like a true senior a...

    more>>

  • Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84

    Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84

    Thursday, April 13 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-04-14 00:54:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-04-14 00:54:21 GMT

    Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, one of NFL's most influential and popular executives, dies at 84.

    more>>

    Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, one of NFL's most influential and popular executives, dies at 84.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly