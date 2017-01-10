Cowboys expect to get CB Morris Claiborne back for divisional round

The Cowboys will be bolstered in their playoff opener against the Packers by the return of cornerback Morris Claiborne from a groin injury that has kept him sidelined since he left Dallas' week eight contest.

Team owner Jerry Jones told an area radio station Tuesday that the former LSU defensive back will play as the NFC's top overall seed hosts Aaron Rodgers, who threw for four touchdowns in Green Bay's Wild Card win over the Giants.

Claiborne is in his fifth season and tallied 26 tackles, five passes defended and one interception in his eight games played in 2016.

FOX 8 will broadcast both NFC Divisional Round games this weekend, starting with the Falcons hosting the Seahawks Saturday at 3:35 PM, central time. The Cowboys and Packers kick off at 3:40 PM on Sunday.

