Louis Armstrong International adds non-stop flights

(Source: Armstrong International Airport) (Source: Armstrong International Airport)
KENNER, LA (WVUE) -

Getting to and from New Orleans is continuing to get a lot easier.

According to officials at Louis Armstrong International Airport has added 10 new non-stop flights beginning this year.

There will be new non-stop flights to Houston, Baltimore, and Detroit.

Spirit Air will also offer flights to Cleveland, Orlando and Seattle.

Service will start between April and May.

The new flights will be available for purchase starting today, according to the airline.

