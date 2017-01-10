Two robbed at gunpoint while staying at Hammond Hotel

Two hotel guest were robbed at gunpoint Monday at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Veterans Avenue in Hammond, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Around 7:00 am, officers were called to La Quinta Inn in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Two victims, who were staying in the hotel, said they were robbed at gunpoint by three suspects. The suspects entered the victims’ room and held them at gunpoint while binding the victims’ wrists with zip ties and covering their heads with pillowcases.

The suspects stole several items belonging to the victims and left the room. Once the suspects left, the male victim was able to break free and lock the door. Then he jumped from the second story window and ran to a nearby business to call police because all phones in the room were destroyed.

When police officers arrived, they didn’t know if the suspects were still in the hotel, so the HPD Special Response Team was activated and hotel guests were asked to leave their rooms while the hotel was searched. The hotel was found to be safe, and guests were allowed to re-enter the hotel.

Through investigation, police believed that another female, who was traveling with the victims, may have been a suspect in the robbery. When video surveillance confirmed this belief, warrants were issued for the arrest of Bianco Barrow, 21, of Dallas, Georgia. Two additional suspects have not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

