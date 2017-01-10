Vote on the next generation of Monopoly tokens

A tyrannosaurus rex, sliced bread, and even a hashtag are all possibilities for the next generation of Monopoly game tokens.
Hasbro is asking for people to vote on the next eight tokens that will be included in the new version of the game.
You can cast your vote for the original dog, car, shoe, hat, and wheel barrow, but now you can choose a cell phone, a laughing emoji, or a bunny slipper, among other things.
Voting runs through the end of the month. Results will be announced in March, and the game with the new pieces will go on sale in august.
Click here to vote on your favorite Monopoly tokens.
Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
1025 S. Jefferson Davis Pkwy.
New Orleans, LA 70125
(504) 486-6161
publicfile@fox8live.com
(504) 486-6161EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.