Vote on the next generation of Monopoly tokens

A tyrannosaurus rex, sliced bread, and even a hashtag are all possibilities for the next generation of Monopoly game tokens.

Hasbro is asking for people to vote on the next eight tokens that will be included in the new version of the game.

You can cast your vote for the original dog, car, shoe, hat, and wheel barrow, but now you can choose a cell phone, a laughing emoji, or a bunny slipper, among other things.

Voting runs through the end of the month. Results will be announced in March, and the game with the new pieces will go on sale in august.

Click here to vote on your favorite Monopoly tokens.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.