JPSO arrests three teens in carjacking spree; 1 still at large

Jefferson Parish deputies arrested three 16-year-olds they say are responsible for at least two armed robberies in Metairie. One more person is at large.

The arrested subjects are Devante Williams of Algiers, Donny Maxwell of Gretna and Trenell Franklin of New Orleans. Still at large is 16-year-old Teondre "Madman" Wright, who is wanted for two counts of armed robbery and one count of carjacking.

Deputies say on Dec. 29, 2016, a woman pulled into her driveway in the 4900 block of James Drive in Metairie around 6:53 p.m. Investigators say she was approached by two of the subjects. They were wearing dark clothing, had their faces covered and both of them were armed. The victim told deputies the gunmen demanded her property. She says she gave them her purse and the keys to her 2013 Lexus RX350. Before they drove away in her car, deputies say the victim's son came outside and he too was robbed.

“They came up and put the gun on his mother she screamed we didn't hear her scream,” Jim Bourg, the victim’s neighbor said. “He said don't hurt my mom. He was absolutely terrified, he said it was scary looking them in the face. He thought they were much older, but they had to be juveniles.”

Just minutes later, JPSO deputies were called to the 5100 block of Cleveland Place in Metairie.

Deputies say a woman called to say her elderly father had just been robbed by three armed subjects. Investigators say the victim had just parked his 2016 Mercedes C300 in his daughter's driveway. They say the gunmen forced the man to place his keys, driver's license, cash and credit cards onto the vehicle's center console.

“Somebody was almost jumping to him and then told him you're being robbed and then he said give us everything, your car, the keys,” the man’s daughter said. “It was very scary because it's such a quiet neighborhood so we usually don't get it we would never expect something like this.”

Investigators found the elderly victim's cell phone not far away. Forensic evidence on the phone led detectives to identify the subject from Algiers.

As part of the investigation, detectives entered both stolen vehicles into computers that detect license plates.

Later that same evening, the JPSO says the stolen Lexus drove through a license plate reading camera near the Westbank Expressway and Westwood Drive in Marrero. As deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found both stolen vehicles at a gas station. After a brief struggle and chase, all three teens were arrested. One person got away.

The arrested subject from Gretna is booked with carjacking, armed robbery (two counts), access device fraud (two counts), possession of marijuana, resisting an officer with force and battery of a police officer.

The arrested subject from New Orleans is booked with carjacking, armed robbery (two counts), access device fraud (two counts), battery of a police officer and resisting an officer.

The arrested subject from Algiers is booked with carjacking, armed robbery (two counts), illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, illegal possession a stolen firearm, access device fraud (two counts), and resisting an officer.

All three had prior arrest records and Sheriff Newell Normand said they should be off the streets.

“These children need to be put away. These are predators and they're acting like predators and we need to treat them like predators,” Sheriff Normand said.

Deputies are now looking for a fourth subject, 16-year-old Teondre "Madman" Wright. If you know his identity or his whereabouts you're asked to call Robbery Detective Ryan Fanguy at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.

