Warmer temps for remainder of the week; no cold air in sight - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Warmer temps for remainder of the week; no cold air in sight

Written by: David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Very mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s which is well above the normal of 62 degrees.

Overnight lows will mostly be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Fog will be a possibility every night into the weekend. The extent of the fog will vary each evening depending on how much cloud cover we see at night. However, there will likely be several nights of disruptive fog across the region.

Rain chances look slim to none for the rest of the week. A few stray showers are possible for the middle of the week, but chances are less than 20 percent. The next good rain chance probably won't arrive until early next week.

No major cold outbreaks are in the immediate future.

