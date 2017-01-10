WWE's Wrestlemania returning to New Orleans in 2018

As we reported Monday, WWE's Wrestlemania is coming back to New Orleans. This will be the second time the event will be held in the Superdome in four years.

"This is the quickest that WWE Wrestlemania has returned to a previous host city ever," said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The governor was joined by the Mayor, WWE wrestlers and executives Tuesday at the Superdome to officially announce Wrestlemania will return to New Orleans in April 2018.

"If you look at the last 10 Wrestlemanias, the host cities, the host states in the aggregate have realized the total economic impact of over one billion dollars, so this is a big deal, it's not just an exciting deal, it's a big deal for the City of New Orleans and for the State of Louisiana," said Edwards.

The governor adds over 75,000 fans from around the world attended the last Wrestlemania in New Orleans. And, it brought a $142-million economic impact to the city.

"The Sugar Bowl, New Year's Eve, we've got the NBA All Star Game coming because this same team got on the field really, really quickly and made sure that we could compete with anybody else in the nation," said New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

