Deputies: Metairie man robbed at Luling gas station before being shot

Deputies said Tuesday that the Metairie man who was shot to death in St. Charles Parish was robbed first at a gas station.

St. Charles Parish deputies continue to search for a suspect in the death of 28-year-old Ryan Dubuc.

They said a man who was caught on surveillance video robbed Dubuc at Birdies gas station on River Road in Luling before shooting him. Investigators are still trying to determine if Dubuc was shot at Birdies or at another location. The investigation spans two parishes and includes three crime scenes.

Dubuc's body was found ditched along the side of Highway 3160 Monday morning, and his truck was found abandoned in a cane field in Laplace Monday night.

"The area where Ryan was found was off of a roadway near a parish water treatment plant," said Chief Deputy Joe Cardella. "That road is not traveled normally by anyone other than people that work back there or are familiar with the area. We don't have an ID yet. We feel very comfortable that this case is going to be solved and that we are going to make an identification, but at this particular moment we don't have one yet."

Investigators said they are not ready to release the video, but if no identification is made, they will make the video public.

“We have probably 25 to 30 people from St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as we are getting some assistance in St John Parish where the vehicle was located,” Cardella said. “So we've extended a lot of man hours, and we will continue to put the man hours in until we bring this person to justice who committed this crime.”

Investigators are processing Dubuc's truck for fingerprints or other evidence. The U.S. Marshall's Service is also assisting in the investigation.

We're told by a family member Dubuc stopped at Birdies regularly before he went to work at a plant in Waggaman.

