Families approach application deadline for LA scholarship program

Louisiana parents can start applying again for the state's scholarship program for kids in elementary and secondary schools.

The scholarships are meant to empower low-income parents with the same opportunity as others to send kids to the school of their choice.

To be eligible, students have to be enrolled in a public school rated with a "C" grade or lower. They also qualify, if they are going into kindergarten for the first time.

Click here for a link to the scholarship application process. The application deadline is February 24.

