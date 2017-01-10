Families approach application deadline for LA scholarship program

Families approach application deadline for LA scholarship progra - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Louisiana parents can start applying again for the state's scholarship program for kids in elementary and secondary schools.

The scholarships are meant to empower low-income parents with the same opportunity as others to send kids to the school of their choice.

To be eligible, students have to be enrolled in a public school rated with a "C" grade or lower. They also qualify, if they are going into kindergarten for the first time.

Click here for a link to the scholarship application process. The application deadline is February 24.

