Families approach application deadline for LA scholarship program

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.more>>
A burglar smashed his way into a health clinic in Algiers and made off with the safe. The NOPD is working to identify the man who broke into Excelth Family Health in the 4400 block of General Meyer Avenue around 10 p.m. April 12.more>>
Some Louisiana breweries worry a new state advisory could prevent the industry from growing.more>>
The National Council of Jewish Women gets ready to celebrate a dozen decades of service in New Orleans. The FOX 8 Defenders staffed with NCJW volunteers is just one of many programs making a difference over the last 120 years.more>>
The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.more>>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.more>>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.more>>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.more>>
A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.more>>
A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...more>>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.more>>
