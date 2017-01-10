1 killed, 3 injured in shootings across city

A man had his car stolen as he was removing items from the vehicle in the Carrollton Thursday morning.more>>
Saturday will feature a little more humidity with a chance of a stray shower.more>>
Catholics in New Orleans are observing Good Friday in some unique ways.more>>
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker drivermore>>
One man was stabbed to death outside of Metairie bar Thursday night.more>>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.more>>
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.more>>
A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the...more>>
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.more>>
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.more>>
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.more>>
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.more>>
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.more>>
A Walmart greeter explains the moment a wild turkey walked right past him into the store. But later, he was fired for how he handled the incident.more>>
