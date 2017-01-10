1 killed, 3 injured in shootings across city

New Orleans police were investigating three separate shootings Tuesday with a total of four victims.

The first shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. at Liberty and Felicity streets, where one male was found shot.

The second shooting happened at about 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Belleville, where two males were found shot. One of them later died.

At about 10:07 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Jordan, where a male was shot to the hand.

There was no information on the conditions of the injured victims.

