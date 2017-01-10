Boating accident claims life of Pierre Part man

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a boating fatality in Assumption Parish.



The boating fatality occurred in the Belle River sometime before 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 and claimed the life of Aaron Vickrey, 31, of Pierre Part.



Agents were notified around 9 p.m. of a single boating incident. It appears at this time that Vickrey was traveling south in a 16-foot aluminum vessel in the Belle River before striking a pier ejecting him from the vessel. Witnesses were able to recover Vickrey's body from the water. They were also able to call 911 for help.



When emergency medical personnel arrived, Vickrey was unconscious and attempts to bring him back were unsuccessful. Vickrey's body was turned over to the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office to determine an official cause of death.



LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this boating incident. Vickrey was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of this boating incident.

