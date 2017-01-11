NOPD makes an arrest in November attempted murder

The NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) worked with U.S. Marshals to pick up a suspect in an attempted murder in November of 2016.

Investigators booked John Richey, Jr. with attempted second degree murder.

Investigators say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6100 block of Tullis Drive just after 1 a.m. on November 18.

The officers found the wounded victim lying on the ground. He had been shot multiple times.

Detectives developed Rickey as the suspect in the shooting.

VOWS officers and U.S. Marshals took Rickey into custody Tuesday in the 500 block of Poydras Street.

The VOWS unit also picked up Jyran McGee, a fugitive from St. James Parish, wanted for a November murder and attempted murder in St. James Parish. Officers arrested McGee in the 6000 block of Wadsworth Street.