Your Weather Authority: Very mild temperatures all week

Fog will be possible each morning for the rest of the week, especially over areas near water.

Convoys are currently rolling on the southbound Causeway.

Wednesday morning there were some reports of visibilities lower than one-quarter of a mile over Lake Pontchartrain.

Very mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s, well above the normal of 62 degrees.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain chances look slim to none for the rest of the week. A few stray showers are possible by the middle of the week, but chances are less than 20 percent.

The next good rain chance doesn't look to arrive until early next week.

No major cold outbreaks are in the immediate future.

