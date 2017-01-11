Happening Today: Children's Hospital begins expansion Uptown

Children's Hospital of New Orleans is beginning a large expansion of its Uptown campus.

A cancer center and same-day surgery unit with private rooms will be added over the next 18 months.

The work is part of a $225 million project designed to improve patient care.

Hospital administrators will break ground on the project in a Wednesday ceremony.

New Orleans Mayor Landrieu and other elected officials will be on hand.

Some buildings will be renovated, plus, there will be new construction.

In addition to the new cancer center and surgery unit, there will also be new emergency facilities, a walkway around the campus, and an inpatient radiology department.

In 2015, Children’s Hospital treated more than number stood at more than 66,000 patients.

The new construction will go up in the footprint of the former New Orleans Adolescent Hospital, which Children's acquired in 2014.

The project will be done in three phases.

The first phase, starting today, will last about 18 months.

