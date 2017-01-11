Fire damages Montegut supermarket

A store known as a place to get groceries or a meal for nearly a century was severely damaged by fire early Wednesday morning in Montegut.

Price’s was the only grocery store in the small Terrebonne Parish community.

Montegut Fire Chief Toby Henry said the call came in around 4:45 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, flames were ripping through the building, Henry said.

It took crews two hours to put the fire out, Henry said.

No one was injured, but the building suffered significant damage. The fire started in a kitchen area in the rear of the store.

“Going to be 75 years old next month, little too old to go borrow money, it's coming to an end quick,” said store owner Butch Price. “This building is unrepairable. It's totally gone.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation continues.

