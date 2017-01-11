WATCH LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump holds press conference - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

WATCH LIVE: President-elect Donald Trump holds press conference from Trump Tower

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Donald Trump (FILE) Donald Trump (FILE)
NEW YORK (WVUE) -

President-elect Donald Trump will hold a press conference at Trump Tower Wednesday at 10 a.m. It is his first news conference since July. This comes as Trump denounces unsubstantiated reports that Russia had compromising information on him.

Mobile viewer? If you're having trouble viewing the live stream, click here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly