STPSO: Drug deal gone bad led to first St. Tammany homicide

A drug deal gone bad led to the first St. Tammany Parish homicide of 2017, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office.

Five people were arrested in connection with the homicide of Javonte Donaldson

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1900 block of Highway 190W in Slidell.

Police say three people, Christover Davis, Cody Hartley, and Anthony Ussin were selling marijuana to Javonte Donaldson, Amira Bickham, and Joshua Gayles.

After a price was determined, the six met at a house near the Baptiste on Highway 190W.

Both sides of the deal came groups came armed.

The buyers (Donaldson, Bickham, and Gayles) arrived at the meeting place. Donaldson and Gayles got out of the car with guns.

At the same time, the sellers (Davis, Hartley, and Ussin) came out of the house.

Both sides began exchanging gunfire at each other.

Christover Davis is accused of firing the shot that struck Javonte Donaldson in the chest.

Joshua Gayles shot Christover Davis once in the abdomen.

The two groups fled the scene.

Police obtained arrest warrants less than 48 hours, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the five arrested in connection with the shooting.

“We want to send a strong message. If you think you are going to act like a bunch of gang members on the Northshore, think again,” said St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith.

All are currently in custody at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Christover Davis, 22, Slidell -- First-degree murder

Cody Hartley, 20, Slidell -- Principal to first-degree murder, obstruction of justice

Anthony Ussin, 26, Slidell -- Principal to first-degree murder

Amira Bickham, 29, Slidell -- Principal to attempted first-degree murder

Joshua Gayles, 22, Slidell -- Principal to attempted first-degree murder, obstruction of justice

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.