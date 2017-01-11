Deputies search for suspect in Ormond convenience store hold-up

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's is searching for a man who walked into a convenience store shortly after midnight on January 11, 2017 and held up the cashier. The armed robbery happened at the Birdie’s Food and Fuel at 1900 Ormond Blvd in Destrehan, Louisiana.

During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a still image captured from video footage inside of the store. The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is hoping the image will help bring them tips as to who the gunman is.

The subject is described as a white male, approximately 18 to 21 years of age, approximately 5’9” to 5’10 in height, with a thin build. The subject was clad in a camouflage face mask, a navy colored t-shirt over a fitted black long sleeve shirt, and dark gray or black jeans.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is urged to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-1135 or (985)783-6807. Witnesses to the incident or anyone that may be able to identify the suspect could also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name or testify and could receive up to $2,500.

