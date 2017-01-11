Silence is Violence remembers homicide victims of past 10 years

Ten years after New Orleanians marched on City Hall to demand an end to violence, a local group held a powerful demonstration Wednesday to remember lives lost.

There were 2,097 names read, each one a homicide victim killed sometime in the last 10 years.



“We should never forget, never forget our loved ones,” passerby Lillian Armwood commented.

Silence is Violence founder Baty Landis says, “We feel it’s important to remember these are not statistics, but individual lives.”

The somber event, held in front of City Hall, grabbed the attention of people passing by, many who've been touched personally by violence.

“Every day, you hear of somebody who has been murdered,” Armwood said.

Ten years ago, thousands marched to New Orleans City Hall to protest a shocking murder rate after the death of Helen Hill. Hill was killed in her Marigny home, and the murder remains unsolved today. While some see progress, others say the 2,000 names being read aloud shows that much more work needs to be done.

“Education is so very important, jobs are so very important, the guns that are out on the streets is so very important,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said.

As Silence is Violence founder Baty Landis points out, shootings and murders are everywhere.

“It’s touching families and it’s in every neighborhood in the city and so we want people to remember that,” Landis said.

The violence won't go away without a collective effort to end it.

Every Jan. 11, Silence is Violence volunteers read the names of people killed the previous year. This year, they decided to include homicide victims from the past 10 years, to commemorate the 10 years they've been working with the community.

