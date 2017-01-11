Woman dies in Lutcher fire

A Tuesday night fire in Lutcher claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman, according to the St. James Parish sheriff’s department.

Christine Luminais Benson died in a fire that broke out around 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Main Street.

The fire was brought under control around 2 a.m.

Family members told authorities there was a space heater in the same room as Benson, but investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Fire investigators do not suspect foul play.

