LaPlace residents asked to conserve water after main break

St. John Parish officials say a force main break happened at the LaPlace Wastewater Lift Station near the Percy Hebert building.

Parish crews are working with Fleming Construction to repair the break. The work is expected to take 4-6 hours.

Residents are asked to limit water usage. Activities such as washing clothes, running dishwashers, flushing toilets, and all other activities that discharge into the collection system should be limited until further notice.

Running the shower or bathtub are not included in the conservation measures.

The St. John Parish drinking water system is also not impacted and authorities say the water is safe for consumption.

Parish Road from Elm Street to Hemlock and Percy Hebert Road from Airline to Parish Road will be closed during repairs.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.