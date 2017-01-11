New Orleanian Vance Joseph named Denver Broncos Head Coach

A year after New Orleans native Peyton Manning led the Broncos to a Super Bowl championship, the franchise has put another native from the Crescent City at the forefront of their organization by hiring Vance Joseph as head coach.

The Archbishop Shaw alumnus has rapidly risen through the coaching ranks. 2016 was his first year as a defensive coordinator, helping guide the Dolphins to a playoff berth. Previously, he served as a defensive backs coach for the Bengals, Texans and 49ers.

He will be coaching close to where he played quarterback for the University of Colorado, backing up eventual-NFL starter Kordell Stewart.

The Broncos' previous head coach, Gary Kubiak, resigned due to health concerns.

