Sheriff identifies dead woman found in abandoned home

Authorities have identified a body found inside an abandoned Houma residence.

Monique Marie White, 29, of Bourg, was discovered Monday by carpenters hired to renovated the house located in the 300 block of Sterling Dr.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said there was no trauma to the body and the investigation remains ongoing pending the results of a toxicology report.

After the workers made the discovery, detectives arrived on the scene and found a badly decomposed body. There were partial tattoos on the lower legs and feet area.

