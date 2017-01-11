David: Winter warmth continues

Saturday will feature a little more humidity with a chance of a stray shower.more>>
Saturday will feature a little more humidity with a chance of a stray shower.more>>
Mostly sunny skies are in store and no rain is expected.more>>
Mostly sunny skies are in store and no rain is expected.more>>
The rest of the work week will continue to see warm and dry conditions with temperatures running several degrees above average.more>>
The rest of the work week will continue to see warm and dry conditions with temperatures running several degrees above average.more>>
After a great weather weekend, a warm-up is in store.more>>
After a great weather weekend, a warm-up is in store.more>>
There is a chance for a stray strong storm, especially along the coast and eastward.more>>
There is a chance for a stray strong storm, especially along the coast and eastward.more>>