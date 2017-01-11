David: Winter warmth continues

Fog will be possible each morning for the rest of the week, especially over areas of water. Wednesday morning, there were some reports of visibilities below 1/4 mile over Lake Pontchartrain.

Very mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70's which is well above the normal of 62 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Rain chances look slim to none for the rest of the week. A few stray showers are possible again on Thursday. The next good rain chance doesn't look to arrive until early next week.

No major cold outbreaks are in the immediate future.

-David Bernard

