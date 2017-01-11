Man charged with murder of Metairie contractor

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in the shooting death of a Metairie man.

Jerel Anthony Smith, 31, is accused of killing Ryan Dubuc early Monday morning as the victim was on his way to work.

Detectives said Dubuc left his residence around 5:30 a.m. heading to his job at Cornerstone in Jefferson Parish, where he worked as a contractor. Dubuc stopped at Birdie’s Food and Fuel in Luling where the suspect entered the 28-year-old victim’s vehicle and left, officers said.

After the vehicle left the business, deputies believe Dubuc was robbed, carjacked and killed. His body was found on a side road near Hwy. 3160 in Hahnville.

Smith was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery with use of a sidearm, and carjacking.

Detectives also learned Smith allegedly robbed someone else at the Birdie’s Food and Fuel on Dec. 29. The suspect approached the victim in that case, got into a brief struggle and took a small amount of money. He is being charged with armed robbery in that case.

Smith is currently being held in the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.

