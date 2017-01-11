NOPD: Man disappears from night club; credit cards used at several locations

The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen Dec. 30 and whose credit cards have been used at several locations.

Mark Bakotic II, 21, was at the Republic Night Club in the 800 block of South Peters Street when he wandered off at about 11 p.m. Several of his friends told police he had taken a street drug narcotic called 2CE before he disappeared.

Bakotic is described as being 6’4” and 185 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve button-down shirt and blue jeans.

Bakotic’s credit cards have been used at several locations, including at the Magnolia Discount Supermarket on North Claiborne Avenue on Dec. 31 at about 2:40 a.m. The women who used the card left the store in a black Acura.

Anyone with information about Mark Bakotic’s whereabouts or about the identity of the women in the photos is asked to contact Detective Johnny Magee or any Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050.

