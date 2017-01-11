Lower Ninth Ward Shooting leaves one man dead - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Lower Ninth Ward Shooting leaves one man dead

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that left one man dead. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Choctaw Street. 

Police say that the unidentified man was found lying inside of an abandoned house, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.  

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD homicide detective Tindell Murdoch at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

