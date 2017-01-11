LSU adds fourth Senior Bowl representative Wednesday - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LSU adds fourth Senior Bowl representative Wednesday

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Source: Mark LaGrange Source: Mark LaGrange
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

LSU All-American Tre'Davious White elected to further build up his NFL Draft profile Wednesday by accepting an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl, giving the Tigers four representatives at the week-long audition in Mobile, Alabama.

Wide receiver Travin Dural, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic and linebacker Duke Riley have already accepted invitations for the event. Practice starts Monday, January 23rd, leading up to Saturday's game at 1:30 PM.

White played in 48 games at LSU, intercepting six passes, including one returned for a touchdown. In each of the Shreveport native's last three seasons, he returned a punt for a touchdown. White graduated in December and wrote an open letter to fans, in part explaining his decision to stay in school for his senior year. "Last year at this time, I made a decision to stay in school for another year in hopes of winning a championship and getting my degree," White wrote. "Even though we came up short in winning a championship, getting a degree from LSU and growing as a person, both on and off the field, made the decision well worth it."

Most projections have White being selected in the first or second round of April's NFL Draft in Philadelphia, PA.

