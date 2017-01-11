Southeastern to honor Wade Miley with retired jersey ceremony

The Saints held their local pro day for local draft prospects Friday and Leonard Fournette was there.more>>
Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.more>>
Mac Sceroler struck out a career-high 12 batters to shut down the Northwestern State bats and Taylor Schwaner smacked a pair of two-run home runs to power the Lion offense as Southeastern Louisiana shut out the Demons, 7-0, Thursday in the series opener at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Southeastern (21-12, 9-7 Southland) and the Demons (10-22, 3-10 Southland) will continue the series Friday at 6 p.m. Schwaner has homered in three consecutive games for the second time this sea...more>>
Senior Cole Stapler twirled a gem Friday night, going the distance as the Nicholls State earned a 4-1 series-opening win over the University of the Incarnate Word. "[Stapler] just beats teams up with what he’s got and it’s what he does best,” said Nicholls head baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux. “I think it’s more his presence than anything because players really feed off of that. His body language was amazing tonight. He just acts like a true senior a...more>>
