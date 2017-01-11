Southeastern to honor Wade Miley with retired jersey ceremony - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Southeastern to honor Wade Miley with retired jersey ceremony

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Source: Southeastern Athletics Source: Southeastern Athletics
HAMMOND, LA (WVUE) -

Southeastern's annual Alumni Game will have added excitement this year as Wade Miley will be honored when his #33 jersey is retired.

The festivities will focus around the Loranger High product who is set to enter his sixth full season in the MLB, currently with the Baltimore Orioles. In his three years in Hammond, the lefty threw 259 strikeouts, third most in school history. Following his junior campaign, he was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, 43rd overall.

The Alumni Game is set for Saturday, February 4th. The jersey retirement ceremony will start the festivities at 12:30 PM at Alumni Field.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ex-NFL star Hernandez, serving life, acquitted in 2 slayings

    Ex-NFL star Hernandez, serving life, acquitted in 2 slayings

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:26:04 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:26:04 GMT
    Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.more>>
    Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.more>>

  • Leonard Fournette attends Saints local pro day

    Leonard Fournette attends Saints local pro day

    The Saints held their local pro day for local draft prospects Friday and Leonard Fournette was there.

    more>>

    The Saints held their local pro day for local draft prospects Friday and Leonard Fournette was there.

    more>>

  • Female kicker gets college football scholarship

    Female kicker gets college football scholarship

    Friday, April 14 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-04-14 13:29:36 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-04-14 13:29:36 GMT

    Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.

    more>>

    Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly