Southeastern to honor Wade Miley with retired jersey ceremony

Southeastern's annual Alumni Game will have added excitement this year as Wade Miley will be honored when his #33 jersey is retired.

The festivities will focus around the Loranger High product who is set to enter his sixth full season in the MLB, currently with the Baltimore Orioles. In his three years in Hammond, the lefty threw 259 strikeouts, third most in school history. Following his junior campaign, he was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, 43rd overall.

The Alumni Game is set for Saturday, February 4th. The jersey retirement ceremony will start the festivities at 12:30 PM at Alumni Field.

