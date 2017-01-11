Local foreign policy, communications experts react to Trump's press conference

President-Elect Donald Trump’s Wednesday press conference was great fodder for headlines.

Trump, in addition to answering questions, unleashed on some media outlets.

A local journalism professor who worked in the print media an an international relations expert weighed in on Trump’s performance during his first press conference since winning the presidential election.

"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information. I read the information outside of that meeting. It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It didn't happen,” said Trump in slamming the publication of unsubstantiated reports that claimed Russia has embarrassing information on him.

And about the intelligence about the Russian cyber-snooping Trump has been slow to accept, he said, "As far as hacking, I think it was Russia. But we also get hacked by other countries, and other people.”

Still, Trump did not seem to counter-punch Vladimir Putin with his words.

"If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability because we have a horrible relationship with Russia,” he said.

"Things are kind of tense right now, but I think he president-elect is right it would be nice to have better relations moving forward, but think they get a vote, too,” said Tulane international relations and foreign policy expert professor Chris Fettweis.

Professor Fettweis is not sure how Trump’s words about the hacking will be taken by the Kremlin.

"Whether or not that's going to affect our relationship moving forward we don't know,” he said.

At Loyola University, journalism instructor Mike Giusti, who also worked in the print media, assessed Trump’s press conference performance.

"I think specifically when he called some of the traditional mainstream media out as being fake news was a little bit jarring,” said Giusti.

He said it was not a run-of-the-mill press event as journalists focused on the unproven allegations about Trump and Russia.

"The question that's really interesting is whether BuzzFeed was out of bounds for publishing the dossier without independently verifying it. Traditionally what we've want to do as a journalist is to verify everything before we publish it and that was an unverifiable document,” said Giusti.

Still he said the press is vital to democracies.

"He's definitely muddying the waters by calling these main stream media outlets fake news. There’s obviously a huge difference between someone who’s making up stories out of whole cloth, and just fabricating their ideas and writing what they wish was true, compared with traditional journalists who’s following the codes of ethics that journalists follow and following the sources, and methods and practices,” added Giusti.

And Fettweis said there still are some good reasons why the U.S. cannot simply right off Russia.

"There's only one reason to take Russia seriously nowadays, they have a lot of nuclear weapons,” he said.

