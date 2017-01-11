Doctors discover key to flawless skin

Researchers say they've already found success testing their theory in mice. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Dermatologists think they've figured out a way to prevent scars.

They think if hair follicles around fresh wounds are regenerated first, fat needed to develop healthy skin in the area will follow. All of the scars you have right now are because your skin lacked hair follicles as you healed.

Researchers say they've already found success testing their theory in mice. More work needs to be done to determine whether it can work in humans.

You can read more about their research in "Science."

