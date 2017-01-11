Heads up for travelers: Plan for I-10 closures this weekend

State transportation crews plan for two major closures of Interstate 10 this weekend.

Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., I-10 East in Ascension Parish will close at the intersection of U.S. 61. The closure is necessary so workers can remove a damaged bridge section.

Drivers will be forced off I-10 at Highway 61 and will have to use LA 641 to get back to the I-10.

Crews plan to reopen the interstate Monday at 5a.m.

Traveling west can also be tricky this weekend, when crews plan to shut down a portion of the Bonnet Carre Spillway due to new installations to the westbound side of the bridge between I-310 and I-55.

Expect the closure Saturday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

If you're heading out toward Baton Rouge, Airline will be your best alternate to get around this, and you might want to plan some extra time.

