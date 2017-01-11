Tulane Men's Basketball gets first American Conference win under Dunleavy

Mike Dunleavy, Sr. earned his first American Conference win with a 82-67 triumph over South Florida, Wednesday, in Tampa.

Tulane led by just two at halftime but the Wave pulled away in the second half, thanks in large part to Kain Harris' game-high 27 points, one of four Wave players in double digits on the night.

The Wave improve to 1-3 in conference, 4-12 overall. They'll be back home Sunday when SMU comes to town for a 5 p.m. tip.

