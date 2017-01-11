LSU falls hard at Texas A&M

And you thought that the Mississippi State loss was bad for LSU. Well, the Tigers did themselves one better, on the road, at Texas A&M Wednesday night.

Losing 92-62 to a team that, prior to the Tigers coming to town, hadn't won an SEC game. That all changed last night as the Aggies jumped on the Tigers early and never took the foot off the gas pedal. Texas A&M shot 57-percent from the floor, had 13-more rebounds than LSU and 10-more assists. The Aggies did what they wanted to do on a night when Johnny Jones' Tigers couldn't do much of anything right.

The only Tiger to hit for double figures was Antonio Blakeney, who led LSU in both points and rebounds, scoring 17 and grabbing seven boards.

That's compared to a Texas A&M team that had five guys finish with at least 10-points. The 30-point loss was the Tigers' third 30-plus point defeat this season and second in their last five games. Not a good look for Jones who has to be on the hot seat now.

LSU hosts Alabama on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.