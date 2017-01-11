Tulane women bounce back with win at SMU

Tulane (11-6, 2-2) beat SMU (10-6, 1-2) for the sixth straight time Wednesday night, 71-59. Kolby Morgan led the Greenies with her second straight 20 plus point game with 21. Teammate Leslie Vorpahl also provided some scoring punch with eighteen points. Four of her makes came from beyond the three-point line.

“I thought we really battled. We started the game really battling for the rebounds and only giving them one shot,” Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton stated.

“Two of our goals for the game were to shoot over 45 percent and out-rebound them, and we did just that. I thought we played tough, and offensively, we really shared the ball.”

Up next, the Green Wave will return to New Orleans for one of two remaining home conference games this month, when they host Houston on Saturday.

