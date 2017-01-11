Houma man arrested after allegedly making threats

On January 10, 2017, 54-year-old Daniel Neville of Houma was arrested on State Police warrants for allegedly making threats to blow up a social security building in Houma.

On November 3, 2016, investigators say Neville went to a Social Security Administration (SSA) building in Houma, LA. During his visit, Neville got into an argument with SSA personnel and allegedly threatened to blow the building up when they told him to leave. The allegations were brought to the ATF and the Federal Protective Service (FPS) who in turn requested the assistance of Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division. During the course of the investigation, troopers say they were able to substantiate the threats made by Neville and obtained arrest warrants. All efforts to locate and arrest Neville were unsuccessful.

On January 10, 2017, Neville went to the Leonard Chabert Memorial Hospital in Houma and authorities say he created a disturbance. Officers from the Houma Police Department responded and arrested Neville. Officers then learned about the outstanding warrants and also arrested him on the State Police charges. The Houma Police Department contacted Troopers with CID and made them aware of the arrest.

