Children's Hospital to renovate and expand

Children's Hospital is launching a $225 million expansion and renovation of its campus in uptown New Orleans.

President and CEO Mary Perrin calls it "the largest and most transformational project in our history since we opened in 1955."

The hospital broke ground on the project that will upgrade the medical facility and expand the campus to provide housing for the families of young patients.

"We'll be able to accommodate families who are here sometimes for weeks and months, often far away from home so that they can have a bit of respite and a place to get away," said Perrin.

According to hospital officials, the new campus will bring substantial improvements to the medical facility including a cardiac intensive care unit and a cancer center.

The project also includes a 400-car garage with direct access to inpatient and outpatient services.

The construction will roll out in three phases over the next four or five years.

