Suspect identified in De’Armas Street murder

The NOPD issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Charles Johnson for an alleged second-degree murder.

According to a police press release, the incident happened on December 11, 2016, in the 3300 block of De’Armas Street.



Police say, about 9:28 p.m., officers respond to an aggravated battery by shooting call in the area. When they arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to the hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives were able to develop Johnson as the suspect in the shooting.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Johnson is asked to contact Homicide Detective Rayell Johnson at 504-658-5300.

