One man shot to death in the Seventh Ward

One man was killed in a Wednesday night Seventh Ward shooting, according to initial New Orleans Police Department reports.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of St. Bernard Avenue.

Police answered a call reporting shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man lying face down in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy is leading the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300.

