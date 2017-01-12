Your Weather Authority: Patchy fog, mild temperatures ahead

Patchy fog in the morning will be possible for the rest of the week, especially over areas of water. But south-southeasterly winds between five and 10 mph will keep widespread fog from developing.

Very mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s, well above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A few stray showers are possible again Thursday, but area-wide rain chances are low.

The next good chance for rain probably won’t arrive until early next week.

